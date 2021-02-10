Coronavirus: Londonderry festival programme revised
- Published
Some of Londonderry's most popular annual events and festivals have been cancelled or scaled back for a second year because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
A revised festival plan and budget were approved by Derry and Strabane councillors on Tuesday.
Cancelled events include the St Patrick's Day parade and the Waterside half marathon.
A scaled back City of Derry Jazz festival will go ahead in May.
Councillors were also told plans are being "tentatively drafted" for the city's Halloween plans.
It's the biggest event on the city's calendar.
In 2019 an estimated 120,000 people attended events over the festival's eight days.
Events budget reduced
The council's head of culture, Aeidin McCarter said the challenges of the pandemic has seen council "working to look at creative solutions".
St Patrick's Day will be celebrated with a number of online events, art installation and pop-up displays in the city.
The 20th City of Derry Jazz festival will go ahead in a scaled-back format, with a digital programme featuring local artists who have been involved in the festival since 2001.
Ms McCarter said plans to bring jazz music to life in the streets of the city will include roaming jazz musicians and an outdoor visual art jazz exhibition trail.
Plans to honour St Colmcille 1,500 years since his birth have been rescheduled to December.
Derry City and Strabane District councillors approved reducing the annual event budget from £700,000 to £400,000 at Tuesday's meeting.
SDLP councillor Rory Farrell, chair of the business and culture committee, said the north west "is renowned for its events".
"It is hugely important that despite the restrictions, challenges and impact of Covid that we continue to place festival and events high on our agenda for delivery," he said