Londonderry: Man remains critically ill after double shooting
- Published
A man injured in a double shooting in Londonderry's Creggan estate remains in a critical condition in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.
Two men were shot in the legs in an alleyway in Rinmore Drive shortly after 18:35 GMT on Saturday.
Four people have been shot in Derry since the start of the year.
Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said the community wants to move beyond "the assumption that violence solves anything".
"This is an awful incident, a man's life has been seriously endangered, and the message goes out violence is the way to solve problems," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"This community has decided this is not the way forward, it doesn't want this in its name. Whatever problems may be arising, violence is not a solution to any of them".
Police said they believe dissident republicans carried out the shootings.
They said a 48-year-old man was shot in his thigh and shin and a 31-year-old was shot in his thigh.
One of them men is in intensive care and the second man has been discharged from hospital.
Bishop McKeown added: " Ultimately it's the challenge for politicians and for the policing board to ensure this community, where these shootings took place, can have visible, accessible and responsive policing.
"It is when there is a gap, an absence of that on the ground, other people will want to fill the gap to claim some kind of credit or leadership in the community for themselves, brutal though their actions may be".
He said there is an onus on "everyone in a leadership position, in church, in state and in communities, to ensure they build hope at a time like this that things can be better".
'Get off our backs'
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said those behind the double shooting need to "get off our backs and allow us to try and move on".
"The problems in our communities still exist no matter how many people paramilitaries shoot. They are doing this for selfish reasons, they are not doing this because they are community minded people, they are doing this to bolster their own reputation.
"All they are doing is undermining our opportunity to move forward".
The SDLP leader said the people of Derry have voted many time for "a peaceful and democratic future and they should be allowed to get it".