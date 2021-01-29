Foyle Hospice: Hospice founder Dr Tom McGinley dies
The founder of the Foyle Hospice in Londonderry, Dr Tom McGinley, has died aged 86.
Dr McGinley, who worked as a GP in Derry for more than 30 years, founded the hospice after caring for a sick teenager in the 1980s.
Foyle Hospice chairperson Angela McIntyre said establishing the hospice had been Dr McGinley's "dream".
A book of condolences has gone online on Derry City and Strabane District council's website.
"It is a very sad day for Foyle Hospice," Mrs McIntyre said.
She added: "The opening of the hospice has over the years made a huge contribution to the lives of thousands of people in this city across and the wider north west area.
"We are honoured to continue his legacy of caring for our patients and their families".
Dr McGinley's son Ciaran said he is "broken-hearted" at the loss of "his truly amazing dad and mentor".
Born in New York, in December 1934, Dr McGinley returned to Ireland at a young age and was raised in west Donegal.
After graduating as a doctor he worked as a GP in Derry up to his retirement in 1997.
It was a visit in the 1980s to a terminally ill 18-year-old cancer patient that gave impetus to his vision for a hospice in the city.
A steering committee working to establishing a hospice in the north west was set up in early 1984.
They began an intense period of fundraising and the hospice opened its doors in 1991.
In 2002, Dr McGinley received a a papal knighthood from Pope John Paul II, and was given the freedom of Derry in 2014.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Derry's MP, said he was very sorry to hear of Dr McGinley's death.
"His compassion for those who were ill has touched many families throughout the years," he said.
'Man of vision'
Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said Dr McGinley had given his life to "providing care to families at very difficult times".
The city's mayor Brian Tierney said the hospice founder leaves " a legacy on this city and its people that will last for generations to come and we know that his vision will continue to be delivered by the hard-working team at Foyle Hospice".
The Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry Reverend Andrew Forster said Dr McGinley was "a man of vision".
He said the hospice is "a wonderful and tangible monument to a great man.
"But the enduring gratitude of this whole community will prove an equally significant part of Dr McGinley's towering legacy," he said.