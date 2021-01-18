Kathleen Thompson: Ex-soldier seeks access to inquest evidence

He told the coroner: "What I am asking you to do, on behalf of KTM72 is to reconsider that provisional ruling in the light of all that has been said, including that the interested persons presently before you also say, for different reasons, that they agree that KTM72 should be provided with that which he seeks so that, as a matter of fairness, his interest can be properly protected and he can participate on an equal footing, where you are potentially considering that he may have taken someone's life".