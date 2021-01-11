Darren McGurk: Karl Watson admits assault linked to man's death
A County Londonderry man has admitted an assault charge linked to the death of his fiancée's half-brother.
Karl Watson, 34, from Dowland Road, Limavady, had initially been charged with the murder of Darren McGurk in March 2019.
That charge was dropped in December 2020 after an evidence review.
On Monday at Belfast Crown Court, Watson admitted unlawfully and maliciously causing Mr McGurk grievous bodily harm with intent.
Crown prosecutor John Orr QC told the court: "In light of that plea, I would ask that the murder charge should be left on the books of the court, with the usual order not to proceed without leave of this court or the Court of Appeal".
Mr McGurk died three days after sustaining a head injury in an attack on 21 March 2019.
At the time, Watson was in a relationship with Mr McGurk's half-sister.
Watson also admitted perverting the course of justice at Monday's remote hearing.
Mr Justice O'Hara said he would sentence Watson next month.
The court was also told the crown will be submitting a victim impact statement from Mr McGurk's family and a pre-sentence report will be compiled on Watson.
Watson was released on bail following Monday's hearing. He will be sentenced on 15 February.