Willie Curran: Funeral of Derry City 'stalwart' to take place
The funeral of former Derry City footballer Willie Curran, who died this week at the age of 90, will take place on Wednesday.
He signed for the Candystripes as a 14-year-old boy, beginning more than seven decades of association with the north-west club.
The defender was part of the City side that won the famous three-game Irish Cup final against Glentoran in 1954.
He also received Derry City's lifetime volunteer award in 2018.
In 2019 he became the first player to be inducted into Derry City's hall of fame.
Mr Curran's wake and requiem Mass service will be held for close family at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry on Wednesday.
The tough-tackling centre-half signed for the club in 1944 and when his playing career ended he stepped into several voluntary roles at the club.
Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, he was an ever-present figure at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, selling match programmes and drawing prize draw tickets for his beloved team.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Curran's son Liam said his father was "completely dedicated" to his family and the football club.
"It has been really overwhelming, the numbers and the sincerity of the tributes that people have given to him," said Liam.
"People just recognised the man that he was," he added.
Liam recalled a time when his father won £1,500 in a club prize draw and immediately took it back to the Derry City office and told the staff to buy a player with the winnings.
'The hearts of Derry are with us'
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Liam's father's funeral will only be open to direct family.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Liam said that in "normal times" the cathedral would be overrun with dedicated members of the Red and White Army.
"We are in tough times and there have been lots of families who have had to endure the same sort of heartache not having people there.
"But we know the hearts of Derry are with us and he would know that."
Derry City Football Club said Mr Curran was an "absolute stalwart of our football club but leaves behind a legacy that will live on".
"He will be very sorely missed by everyone at Derry City," it added.