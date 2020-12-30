Coronavirus: Council to ask Stormont to reconsider airport closures
Derry City and Strabane District council is to ask the Stormont Executive to reconsider a decision not to close NI's airports to help stop the spread of Covid-19.
Councillors will also ask to see the scientific advice used to allow NI's airports to remain open.
It follows a confidential meeting on Tuesday.
A motion calling on the council to close City of Derry airport failed to gain sufficient support.
The council owns the airport.
Last week, more than 40 countries announced bans on flights arriving from the UK, including the Republic of Ireland, because of the rapid spread of a new variant of Covid.
But the NI Executive voted against imposing a travel ban from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.
A Derry City and Strabane District Council spokeswoman said councillors agreed on Tuesday to ask the Executive to reconsider.
They will also write to request the medical and scientific evidence and to "urge the NI executive to liaise with other government bodies across Britain and Ireland to ensure appropriate Covid checks at all UK airports, on flights in and out".
Council officials will also compile a report focusing on the implications of City of Derry Airport operating for essential workers only, the spokeswoman added.
Independent councillor Paul Gallagher had proposed council close City of Derry airport.
"The council is the only shareholder at City of Derry airport, it is its owner, it has the powers to make the decision whether it opens or closes," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
It did not gain enough support in council.
That decision "is leaving our airport open where people can come from a high risk area, carrying a highly transmissible virus into this city," Mr Gallagher added.