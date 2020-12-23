Londonderry: Ebrington hotel project delayed until summer 2021
Construction of a £15m hotel at the historic Ebrington site in Londonderry has been delayed due to the impact of coronavirus.
Plans for the 152-hotel were unveiled in 2017 and granted planning permission by Derry City and Strabane District Council the following year.
Work was due to begin in March 2021.
But NI's Executive Office - owners of the Ebrington site - has now confirmed construction will not begin until July next year.
"Works have been delayed due to the pandemic and associated economic concerns, however the hotel developer has reconfirmed their commitment to the project," a spokesperson for the Executive Office said.
He added: "The construction and refurbishment works are programmed to run 19 months. It is hoped that the hotel will open early Spring 2023."
It's being developed by the Ebrington Leisure Group, which hopes it will create 100 new full and part time jobs.
Ebrington is the largest regeneration site in Derry.
A former naval base that opened in 1841, it was known as HMS Sea Eagle during World War Two and was an important part of the North Atlantic Command.
The 29-acre site continued to operate as a military barracks until 2003.
There have been concerns in recent years about the site's development.
Last year plans for a multi-million pound distillery and visitors centre at the site were scrapped while in 2018 it was also revealed work on a museum marking the city's maritime history also stalled.