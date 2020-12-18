Patrick Stokes avoids jail after biting off part of uncle's ear
A man who bit part of his uncle's ear off during a fight in a pub in Londonderry has avoided jail.
Patrick Stokes, 30, of Malvern Road, Enfield, admitted charges of assault and causing grievous bodily harm on 21 March 2018.
Londonderry Crown Court was told the men were in the city to attend a blessing of a headstone service.
Stokes received an 18-month sentence, suspended for three years.
Judge Philip Babington said the assault was "particularly nasty and brutal".
He said Stokes' behaviour was "extraordinary" after attending a religious ceremony.
Attempts to reattach the part of his uncle's ear had proved unsuccessful, the court heard.
'Threw first punch'
Both men had been in a bar in the Rosemount area of Derry after the service when an argument broke out, the court heard.
Stokes admitted he threw the first punch, causing his uncle to fall to the floor. He then bit his uncle's ear.
The incident moved outside where the defendant's father and uncle were involved in an incident and the defendant kicked his uncle in the head.
When police arrived at the scene a crowd of up to 30 people were outside the bar.
The court heard blood from the victim was found on Stokes' jeans.
Judge Babington said the incident should not have escalated in the manner it did
It was clear the custody threshold had been passed, he added, but because of personal circumstances would not impose an immediate custodial sentence.