Londonderry: Tillie and Henderson apartments plan unveiled
- Published
Plans to build an apartment block on the site of the former Tillie and Henderson shirt factory in Londonderry have been unveiled.
The property company, Andras House, owners of the site, and local developers the Martin Property Group, will lodge a pre-planning application in the new year.
The site has been vacant since the former factory was demolished.
The listed building was torn down after a fire in 2003.
Director of Andras House, Rajesh Rana, said a residential development is "the most appropriate use that can be delivered at this time".
A spokesman for the Martin Property Group said it is hoped full planning permission can be granted by the end of 2021 and construction begin the following year.
They have previously redeveloped the former Abercorn and City factories in Derry.
Previous plans for the Tillie's site included a £10m hotel and retail complex.
Derry was historically a centre for shirt-making, with the industry developing from the late 19th Century.