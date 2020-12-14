Coronavirus vaccine: Western Trust begins care home vaccinations
The Western Trust has started rolling out its Covid-19 vaccination programme in care homes.
A spokesperson for the trust confirmed it began vaccinating "in a number of care homes" on Monday.
The development was described as "an important milestone" in the battle against Covid-19 by the trust's Assistant Medical Director Prof Ronan O'Hare.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be rolled out across seven NI trust sites.
A trust spokesperson also said mass vaccinations of health and social care staff will begin in Foyle Arena vaccination centre in Londonderry once there is a "confirmation of vaccine supply".
'Light at the end of the tunnel'
The vaccination programme will also be rolled out through Omagh Leisure Centre and Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen, in the Western Trust area.
Speaking outside Granard Residential Home in Omagh, Prof O'Hare said: "We [the Western Trust] have vaccinated all of the residents and the majority of staff" at the care home.
In a video posted to social media, the consultant in intensive care medicine and anasthetics said it was very important people "realise the significance of this vaccine".
"If you have any doubts about the importance of taking this vaccine, I would like to invite you to the South West Acute [Hospital] to see some of the patients suffering on the wards.
"It's a very selfless act to take the vaccine and you're doing this to protect others.
"For the next few months, until the vaccine is rolled out, we are going to still have to continue maintaining social distancing, our hygiene and take heed, obey and stick to the government advice.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is one of a number that have been developed so far, with Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna seeking approval for their vaccines.
Almost 50,000 doses have now been received in total, according to the Department of Health [DoH].
The DoH anticipates the vaccination programme will continue until the summer of 2021.
Stocks of the vaccine are being kept at an undisclosed central storage facility.
On Monday, the Department of Health recorded five more deaths linked to coronavirus.
There has now been 1,129 coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland.
Another 419 individuals have tested positive with the virus.
According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) the total number of registered Covid-related deaths is 1,480 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nisra's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, so people may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.
By comparison, the DOH daily figures are based on a positive test result having been recorded.