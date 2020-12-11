Londonderry man jailed over Easter hoax bomb
- Published
A man who planted a hoax bomb outside the home of a Londonderry councillor on Easter Sunday has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.
Keith McClenaghan, 41, from Moss Park, Derry, admitted making explosives and planting two hoax devices between 7 and 21 April last year.
He also admitted two charges of communicating false information.
One of the devices was left at the home of local independent councillor Gary Donnelly on 21 April 2019.
The other device was left at outside a home in the Ballymagraorty area of Derry on the same date, Londonderry Crown Court was told on Friday.
Shortly after 06:00 BST on April 21 information was communicated to a journalist and to the police about the devices having been left outside both homes, the court was told.
McClenaghan identified himself to police and later presented himself to a police station.
He told officers he had left the devices at the front doors of the property and said "I wouldn't pick them up, so I wouldn't".
Both incidents sparked security alerts in Derry.
Widespread disruption was caused in Creggan and in Ballymagroarty and around 60 homes were evacuated for more than six hours.
'A most peculiar case'
The court was told an expert report found the maker of the devices had knowledge of what they doing but had left out any means to initiate an explosion.
McClenaghan had learned how to construct the devices from the internet. He had planned to carry out his plan three weeks previously but had lost his nerve, the court heard.
A defence solicitor said it was "a most peculiar case" in that McClenaghan had identified himself to police.
His client had been "open and candid" with police, he added.
Sentencing, Judge Philip Babington said McClenaghan had shown "a complete lack of concern".
He said it was apparent that the defendant "never intended the devices to explode but did intend to frighten".
McClenaghan will serve one year in prison and the rest on licence.