Londonderry gun attack: 'Nine shots' fired at house
- Published
Up to nine shots have been fired at a house during a gun attack in Londonderry.
The PSNI said no-one was in the property at the time of the shooting in the Rossdowney Drive area, which was reported at about 23:10 GMT on Tuesday.
Det Sgt Gavin McLaughlin said one of the shots "went through the living room window".
He said the shooting was "completely reckless".
"It is fortunate we are not dealing with a very different outcome where someone could have been seriously injured or worse," he added.
"The very fact the gunman thought it was acceptable to recklessly shoot in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in their community.
"The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, or struck another property.
"This is utterly appalling and needs to stop."
Police have appealed for information about the shooting.