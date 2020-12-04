Derry and Strabane District Council launches advent calendar of hope
A special advent calendar, which sees people share a festive wish every day in the run up to Christmas, has been launched by Derry City and Strabane District Council.
It includes one minute messages of "hope and positivity" from across the district.
A Little Winter Wish is shared each day on council's social media pages.
"This special initiative touches on the hope that we should have for the future," mayor Brian Tierney said.
"It hopes to offer some positivity and highlight that there is support out there," he added.
Mayor Tierney, who opened the advent calendar with his own video, said: "The Little Winter Wish campaign will see special little messages from local people right across our city and district.
"They will be sharing their thoughts of hope, wishes and love with all of us.
"It is a little reminder that there is beauty love and support in our community."
Kelly Baxter, who was asked to share a message to the local community, talked about her love of hiking and the importance of people appreciating the great outdoors.
"If there is one thing that you can carry with your through life - let it be hope.
"Hope for a better day and hope that good things are coming and hope for a life full of wonder.
"Your journey will take you where you need to go.
"Just like hiking, all it takes is one foot in front of the other and if you're present throughout your entire journey, you'll see natural beauty along the way."
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Ms Baxter said the outdoors is accessible to everyone and even 10 minutes outdoors can help give people a sense of freedom.
Community spirit
David Duggan, who is a local writer, talked about evergreen trees and Christmas traditions in his short video for the advent calendar.
He told BBC Radio Foyle's Breakfast Show how it has been a tough year for many people, but commended the tremendous community spirit demonstrated throughout the pandemic.