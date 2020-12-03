Coronavirus: Party host who broke Covid rules 'baffled' by arrest
A County Tyrone woman who breached Covid-19 regulations by hosting parties at her home does not understand why she was arrested, a court has heard.
Sinead Corrigan, 46, from Dillon Court in Strabane, pleaded guilty to breaking the restrictions on 3 October and 12 October and has been fined £1,000.
She was the first person to be charged for such breaches in Northern Ireland.
Corrigan "does not follow the news and did not realise the rules," Strabane Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday.
At a court hearing on 5 October the judge was told that police were called to Corrigan's home on 2 October after reports of a party.
While being spoken to by officers, Corrigan told them she "didn't care" and would "continue to party" when she wished.
She was issued with a prohibition notice but had another party the next day involving eight people.
Corrigan was released on bail but was arrested again after hosting another party in her home on 12 October.
A defence solicitor told the court on Thursday that Corrigan remained baffled by her arrest.
The solicitor said Corrigan "doesn't understand why she was arrested and held in custody, which she describes as the single worst experience of her life".
He said she did not follow the news and was not aware of the public health measures in place during the pandemic.
The judge fined Corrigan £400 in respect of the first breach and £600 for the second.
"She was told repeatedly by police and was given prohibitions notices," said the judge.