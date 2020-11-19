Coronavirus: £1m support package for City of Derry Airport
NI's Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced funding of more than £1m for City of Derry Airport.
The grant will keep the airport operational "at this time of economic challenge," the Minister said.
Ms Mallon said all NI airports are facing pressures as a result of Covid-19.
The executive is also giving "urgent consideration" to further support for Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport, she said
The Derry airport funding of £1.23m is based on 50% of its deficit for this financial year.
"I remain committed to working with Executive colleagues and our local airports to ensure we protect the connectivity we as an island rely on."
Londonderry's MP Colum Eastwood said the funding for Derry airport was " an important strategic intervention".
"Our response to the pandemic must be to invest in infrastructure, to upgrade our ambitions for rail, active travel and connectivity across these islands. It is not a moment to be scaling back and closing a key regional air hub," the SDLP leader said.
Londonderry Chamber Chief Executive Paul Clancy welcomed the news, which he said was an indication of Ms Mallon's commitment to connectivity in the North West.
He said: "Strong and secure connections in and out of the North West are crucial for the economic prosperity and development of our region and the City of Derry Airport provides a key link to the rest of Ireland, the UK, and Europe."
In May, the government announced a £5.7m support package to maintain air passenger services operating from Northern Ireland.