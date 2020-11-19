Londonderry: Postman threatened and robbed
A man has been arrested after a postman was threatened and robbed in the Creggan area of Londonderry.
It happened shortly before 09:30 GMT and is one of a number of incidents police say are linked.
Earlier on Thursday, a silver Fiesta car was stolen in the Clon Elagh area of the city, before crashing on the Buncrana Road.
It's believed two men, in the same vehicle, then threatened the Royal Mail worker in the Bligh's Lane area.
Police said the men threatened the driver and removed a number of parcels from the van before making off in the direction of the Bogside.
Charlie Kelly of the Communication Workers' Union said the post man had been "roughed up and left severely shocked" by the incident.
He said deliveries had been suspended in Creggan but it is hoped they would resume on Friday.
A PSNI spokesman said one man has been arrested and is helping police with their enquiries.