Londonderry: Work to begin on interface community hub
- Published
Work to transform a derelict school site in an interface area of Londonderry into a multimillion-pound community hub will begin next week.
The £8m Waterside Shared Village project aims to create a shared space between Irish Street and Top of the Hill, on the former Clondermot High School site.
It is being funded by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).
The work is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.
Gina McIntyre, SEUPB chief executive, said the shared village would "encourage greater levels of cross-community contact in order to create a society which is comfortable and secure in its own identities and accepting of other cultures, traditions and backgrounds".
The new hub will include a community hall and kitchen, sports pitches, tennis courts and changing rooms.
NI Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said the project would "help to transform a vacant derelict site into a vibrant shared facility".
Match-funding for each of the projects is being provided by the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in the Republic of Ireland.