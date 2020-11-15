Coronavirus: Community spirit in Creggan 'stronger than ever'
By Dominic McGrath & Mike McBride
BBC News NI
- Published
Even before the financial impact of Covid-19, Northern Ireland's north west was struggling economically.
The Derry City and Strabane District Council area had the highest unemployment rate in Northern Ireland.
At one point the region was also among the highest Covid-19 infection rates in the UK - another blow to some in financially-deprived areas.
However, despite challenges, the close-knit community in Creggan is still staying together by staying apart.
Many people who live there are adamant that despite community spirit being tested by Covid-19 they will emerge "stronger than ever" from the crisis.
'Keeping community spark alive'
Community worker George McGowan, who is the project director with the Old Library Trust (OLT), said it had been a "really challenging time for everyone".
Community centres, once a hive of activity in the area, are now a lot quieter due to coronavirus restrictions.
Teresa Brown, who has lived in Creggan for 67 years, has found not being able to see some of her friends "extremely difficult".
"We were in a parish group here and we used to go and pray the Rosary with the children in the local schools. I miss that terribly," she said.
The Londonderry pensioner said isolation can make people feel "cut off".
George McGowan said Creggan, like countless other places, is learning to adapt to life with the virus and commended the community for rallying together for each other in a time of need.
"The response from people here throughout the pandemic has just been phenomenal," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"Everyone is pulling together - and when I say community that is not just community organisations, that is schools, businesses, sports clubs and taxi organisations.
"At the height of the lockdown we delivered nearly 900 food parcels across the area and we called upon 60 to 70 volunteers who were regularly assisting with that."
The OLT director said that throughout the bleakest and most trying times, people in the community helped in trying to ensure that no one "fell through the cracks".
It has not always been easy and, on many occasions, groups have had to "think outside the box" and find different ways of reaching residents who needed support, he explained.
"We have done our best, we had a great initiative at the start of the first lockdown when we took to the streets and got people exercising in their front gardens, which was really well received."
St Mary's Youth Club in the estate, along with a number of youth services in the area, have also been learning to adapt to a new-normal.
The youth club, along with several other youth organisations in the area, has been involved in food deliveries to clean-up projects throughout the pandemic.
Peter Nixon, who is a youth worker at the club, said Creggan is often painted in a negative light but there is a lot of good work in the community going on behind the scenes that can sometimes go unnoticed.
"It is very easy to see when the negatives happen and jump on it," Mr Nixon told BBC News NI.
The youth worker said young people in the estate have been under enormous pressure this year and believes they are "some of the most resilient" people he has ever seen.
"A massive part of that is the youth clubs, where they not only get that care and love that they need but we can also challenge them," he said.
"Any negative behaviours or thoughts or language they are using we challenge them on it and 99% of the time they listen to us and make a decision.
"It may not always be the right decision, but at least it's an informed decision."
Medical professionals have said there is evidence that restrictions imposed in the council area on 1 October are starting to have an impact.
The Department of Health has since recorded a dramatic drop in positive cases in the area.
However, intensive care unit admissions in north west hospitals remain high, with many services among the Western Trust struggling with staffing shortages.
George McGowan said that he hopes spirits will remain high in the north west and that people continue to follow public health guidance.
"Hopefully there will soon be light at the end of tunnel," he said.