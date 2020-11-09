Coronavirus: Reduction in cases in Derry and Strabane
- Published
There has been a 70% reduction in the Covid-19 infection rate in the Derry and Strabane council area six weeks after restrictions were introduced.
At one point, the region had the UK's highest coronavirus infection rate.
The area was placed under stricter coronavirus restrictions on 1 October due to a significant spike in cases in the north west.
However, the Department of Health has now recorded a dramatic drop in positive cases.
At its peak on 14 October, the department recorded the coronavirus infection rate for the council area as 991.6 per 100,000 population.
As of 8 November the infection rate now stands at 279.4 per 100,000 - a reduction of nearly 72%.
Previously, medical officials said there was "strong evidence" that coronavirus restrictions imposed in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area were making a difference.
Pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels in the area was placed under tighter restrictions two and half weeks before the rest of Northern Ireland was placed under similar restrictions.
The council area has recorded a total of 5,932 coronavirus cases since March.
The number of Covid-19 patients needing hospital care in Northern Ireland's north west is also slowing down, health chiefs have said.
Speaking on Friday, the Western Trust's director of acute hospitals, Geraldine McKay said there is now a plateau in admissions to Londonderry's Altnagelvin Hospital.
"Critical care is still moving up and is under pressure at this moment in time so that is where we find ourselves, but patients coming into hospital with Covid seems to have plateaued," Ms McKay said.
But the number of patients needing intensive care remains high, she said.
The trust, she said, is now in a position "where we hope we have peaked" and "are now managing the very significant situation of dealing with outbreaks in the community".
The trust remains at "level red" of its Covid surge plan.