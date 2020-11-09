Brian Coll: Tributes paid to singer who died aged 79
Irish country music singer Brian Coll, whose career spanned more than half a century, has died at the age of 79.
The County Tyrone star suffered a heart attack on Saturday in his hometown of Omagh.
Coll started his professional career with The Buckaroos in 1968.
BBC Radio Ulster presenter and fellow musician Hugo Duncan described him as a great friend and someone who "would offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it".
He was regarded by many as "one of the most authentic voices of Irish country" from the showband era.
Mr Coll's death comes weeks after the passing of another legend of the country music scene, radio presenter Pio McCann.
'World class'
"Brian and I started off together, but there was never any days of us competing together," Hugo said.
"We weren't just people in the business together, we were just great friends who shared some great times."
Among Coll's most notable achievements was in 1969 when The Buckaroos played to a packed Carnegie Hall in New York on a bill that included country superstars Johnny Cash and Buck Owens.
Brian Coll's career spanned nearly six decades, during which time he played with bands that included The Polka Dots and The Plattermen.
Father Brian D'Arcy, a priest with a long association with the Irish music scene, described him as "world class."
In a tweet, Fr Brian called him a lifelong friend and said he was devastated by the news.
Heartbroken to learn of the death of Brian Coll, a lifelong friend and world class country singer. He and Pio are together again.
Country singer Nathan Carter said he was "honoured" to have shared the stage many times with the great singer.
Mike Denver paid tribute to him, tweeting: "RIP Brian Coll. One of the greats. I had the great privilege of touring with Brian a few years back. A pure gentleman."
RIP Brian Coll. One of the greats. I had the great privilege of touring with Brian a few years back. A pure gentleman.
Daniel O'Donnell described his friend as a "great singer and a lovely person."
Monday's Hugo Duncan Show will pay tribute to Brian Coll, with guests including Philomena Begley and Fr Brian Darcy, from 13:30 GMT on BBC Radio Ulster.