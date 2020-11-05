Belfast-Derry rail line: New study to look at half-hourly service
- Published
A feasibility study to consider half-hourly train services from Londonderry to Belfast has been commissioned by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.
The study will also examine the viability of establishing additional stops along the train line and access potential park-and-ride facilities
These will be examined at Strathfoyle, City of Derry Airport and Ballykelly.
Improving rail services in the north west is a "key part" of addressing regional imbalance, the minister said.
"Earlier this year I committed to a new feasibility study to get phase three of the Derry to Coleraine rail line back on track, and I have ring-fenced funding for that work to be done at pace.
"I have also now commissioned a separate study to explore the options of new halts and associated park-and-ride facilities at Strathfoyle, Eglinton/City of Derry Airport and Ballykelly.
"This new study will also examine the possibility of introducing half-hourly services on the Derry to Belfast line," Ms Mallon said.
"It is envisaged that this project could be delivered in conjunction with Coleraine to Derry Renewals Phase Three," she added.
'All-island connectivity'
The minister also outlined her commitment to improving rail connectivity across the island of Ireland.
"All-island connectivity should excite us all, not least because it better connects our communities in a more sustainable, cleaner and greener way, but also because it opens up huge potential for our economy," the minister said.
Both the infrastructure minister and former Republic of Ireland's Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan previously agreed to progress a feasibility study for an all-island high-speed rail network, a commitment which was outlined in the New Decade, New Approach Deal.
Ms Mallon said this commitment will ensure that opportunities to better connect the island, drive investment and cleaner travel are extended to the north west.