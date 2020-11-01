Covid-19: Man arrested and fines issued at Derry lockdown protest
A man was arrested and another cautioned following an anti-lockdown protest in Londonderry on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they also issued a number of fixed penalty notices at the event outside the Guildhall.
Ch Supt Darrin Jones said police would normally "work with organisers and protestors to facilitate lawful and peaceful protests".
"However, these are not ordinary times," he said.
"The Health Protection Regulations are there to protect us all during this pandemic, particularly when there are increased restrictions in place.
"It is everyone's responsibility to adhere to them to protect our society."
SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said the protest was "encouraging people to take risks with their health and potentially exposing the most vulnerable people in society to an illness that can prove deadly".