Derek Hussey: UUP man returns to council after 15-month ban
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
A councillor who was disqualified for drink-driving convictions has been re-selected to Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Ulster Unionist Derek Hussey was disqualified after an investigation by the standards watchdog last July.
Andy McKane was selected by the party to take over Mr Hussey's seat.
Mr Hussey has three convictions for drink-driving offences and was banned from driving for five years in 2016.
The Electoral Office has said it was notified on Wednesday that Mr Hussey has been co-opted to fill the seat again, with effect from 1 November.
'Honourable thing to do'
Mr McKane told BBC News NI he was legally entitled to remain a councillor until the next election but that stepping aside was the "honourable thing" to do.
"The party will decide who represents the Derg District Electoral Area.
"I am conscious that I was not elected to the seat and it may be the opinion of some that I took something that wasn't mine," he said.
"Therefore I feel the honourable thing to do is to step aside and maintain my integrity, which I see as vital when acting as a public representative."
At the time of Mr Hussey's disqualification, some families criticised the decision and said he should have faced tougher sanctions.