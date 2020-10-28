Londonderry: PSNI make specific appeal after sexual assault
- Published
Police investigating a report of a sexual assault on a woman in Londonderry earlier this week have made a specific appeal.
The incident was reported to police on Tuesday morning and is believed to have occurred in the Magazine Street area of the city.
Police have appealed for two people in particular to come forward to help them with their investigations.
Det Con McDonald said officers were working to establish what happened.
"We would appeal to a man who came to the aid of the victim in the Little James Street area at about 07:40 GMT.
"We are also appealing for a woman who we believe may have been in the victim's company prior to when the report was made to get in touch with us."