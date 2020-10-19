Plans are unveiled to build 3,000 homes in Derry
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Plans to build up to 3,000 homes in Londonderry have been announced by the developer Braidwater.
It has begun consultation about a 250-acre site, bounded by the Buncrana Road and the Whitehouse Road.
A planning application for a first phase of 800 houses is expected to be submitted by the end of this year.
Braidwater said the full scheme would represent a £450m investment and increase housing supply in the city by 8% over the life of the project.
The site would be developed in phases over a number of years.
The housing will consist of a mix of private, affordable and social types.
The scheme would also involve realigning roads in the area and adding new cycling infrastructure.
Vincent Bradley, development director of the Braidwater Group, said the plan comes at an "extremely challenging" time for the construction sector.
'It is important that we continue to drive momentum with key projects in the pipeline," he said.
"At this time, it is crucial to try and keep the economy moving forward."