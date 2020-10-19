Anne McCloskey resigns from council over 'differing' Covid-19 views
- Published
A Derry City and Strabane District councillor is stepping down due to differences of opinion with her party over Stormont's handling of Covid-19.
Dr Anne McCloskey said she was "reluctantly" resigning due to her views "differing considerably" with that of pro-life party Aontú.
The GP, who also stood down as deputy leader almost two weeks ago, said she will remain a party member.
Dr McCloskey is one of only two Aontú councillors in all of Northern Ireland.
'My decision'
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Dr McCloskey said: "Over the last months my views on the government response to the coronavirus crisis has differed considerably from Aontú's party policy.
"I understand that as a political party you need to have a cohesive approach, party leader patter was saying things differently to what I was saying.
"All of that really wasn't useful," she added.
Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said that the party will hold a selection convention in the coming weeks to co-opt a successor to Dr McCloskey.
Mr Tóibín said Dr McCloskey "held enormous respect in Irish politics" and was "not afraid to question and challenge the status quo".
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that it has received notification from Dr McCloskey of her intention to resign as the Aontú councillor for the Ballyarnett area.
The spokesperson said the council would be informed by the chief electoral officer of the nominee for the vacant seat.