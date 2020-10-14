BBC News

Coronavirus: Altnagelvin Hospital visits suspended by Western Trust

By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI

Published
Altnagelvin Hospital is suspending all visits from Wednesday due to a surge in cases in the area

Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry is suspending all visits until further notice due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the area.

Visiting is suspended "due to the continuing rise in Covid-19 cases in the area," the Western Trust said.

The trust said some visits, with restrictions, can still be permitted in certain circumstances.

Visiting is permitted for patients in end of life care, dementia patients and those with learning disabilities.

Pregnant women can also be accompanied by a nominated partner, children with one accompanied carer and vulnerable or elderly patients with communication difficulties.

The trust said anyone with symptoms should not visit a patient, and children are not permitted to visit.

The time and length of the visit for anyone visiting a patient in palliative or end-of-life care must be agreed in advance with the ward sister or charge nurse.

Visiting is also only permitted for patients with dementia or a learning disability, who would benefit from having a loved one at their bedside, for a short period of time.

Vulnerable or elderly patients with communication difficulties may also be accompanied by one person for the duration of their time in the emergency department.

The Western Trust said that visitation at other sites such as Gransha, the South West Acute Hospital and Omagh will not be suspended

In a statement, the trust said visits at other sites, such as Gransha Hospital, the South West Acute Hospital and Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex remain subject to the same restrictions that are in place across all five trusts.

  • Hospital admissions rising in NI Covid hotspot
  • Belfast surgeries cancelled due to Covid pressures

These are that one visitor is permitted once a week for one hour, with some exceptions.

Those arrangements are "being kept under review, dependent on prevalence of the virus in the community," the trust said.

