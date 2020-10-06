Coronavirus: Minister proposes north west hospitality funding
NI Finance Minister Conor Murphy will seek approval from the Executive on Wednesday for a grant scheme to help the north west's hospitality industry.
Pubs, restaurants and hotels in the Derry City and Strabane council area have been operating under tighter coronavirus restrictions since Monday.
They can only open for takeaway, delivery and outdoor dining.
In a tweet Mr Murphy said the scheme would "assist hospitality businesses forced to close".
Tonight I have proposed a grant scheme to assist hospitality businesses forced to close in Derry City & Strabane. Hope for agreement from Ministerial colleagues tomorrow.— Conor Murphy (@conormurphysf) October 6, 2020
The BBC understands Mr Murphy's proposal will go through urgent procedure for sign-off from the first and deputy first ministers.
It is not clear how much the Department of Finance estimates the scheme could cost in total.
Last week businesses leaders in the north west said there were serious concerns about the impact of the new measures on the hospitality industry in the region.
They were introduced to help curb the surge in coronavirus cases in the region over recent weeks.
The council area has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 in NI.
There have been 1,813 confirmed cases in the Derry and Strabane council area since March - 876 diagnosed in the past seven days.