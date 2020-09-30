Coronavirus: 'Rebellious approach' in north west to Covid-19 rules Published duration 5 minutes ago

image copyright Reuters image caption Derry GP Dr Nicola Duffy expects the number of Covid-19 patients needing hospital treatment will rise in the weeks ahead

A "rebellious approach" to public health guidance may be fuelling the surge in coronavirus cases in NI's north west, a GP has warned.

There have been 891 confirmed cases in the Derry and Strabane Council area - 401 diagnosed in the past seven days.

"We are struggling to get the basic information across to people at the moment," Dr Nicola Duffy said.

That includes information about handwashing and mask wearing, she said.

Dr Duffy told the BBC: "There seems to be a narrative almost like a rebellious approach to government guidance."

She said a rise in hospitalisations and of people "becoming extremely unwell" should be expected in the days ahead.

That can happen with some patients at "around day seven to day 10" following a positive test, Dr Duffy said.

"In terms of our behaviours, what we do now is going to impact what happens in the next two weeks," she added.

The number of cases in the Derry and Strabane area has continued to rise sharply in recent days - it now has 266 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The rate across Northern Ireland is 90 cases per 100,000, according to Department of Health figures.

"We have to go back to basics and what we do know," Dr Duffy said.

She added: "The virus doesn't move, it is really very simple, we do. If you can minimise your movement, wash your hands and wear a mask, it will go a long way."

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive. How many cases and deaths in your area? Enter a full UK postcode or council name to find out Deaths are death registrations where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – England, Wales and Northern Ireland updated weekly. Scotland updated monthly. Cases include positive tests of people in hospital and healthcare workers (Pillar 1) and people tested in the wider population (Pillar 2). Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers. Average is a median average of rates per area in each UK nation. Source: UK public health bodies - updated weekdays.

image caption Dr Michael McBride said social interactions were causing the surge in cases

On Tuesday, NI's Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said the rise in Covid-19 cases in the north west was "quite concerning".

He said "soft intelligence from a variety of sources" suggested social interactions are behind the spike.

"There have been some clusters associated with workplace environments but that has not been the major contributor here. It is basically the interaction between people around organised social events and interactions, some of those in households," he said.

Also on Tuesday Dr Tom Black, the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in NI, warned that complacency is driving the north west spike.

He urged the public to reconnect with the public health guidance.