Crescent Link retail park expansion 'would create 110 jobs'
- Published
The owners of Crescent Link retail park in Londonderry have announced expansion plans that would create more than 100 jobs.
Manchester-based David Samuel Properties said the £5m expansion would see upgrades to the existing Homebase and M&S stores.
It will also see the Food Warehouse open at Crescent Link as well as improve traffic flow and parking.
A community consultation will begin in the coming weeks.
"These are well-established and popular brands which will support a combined 110 jobs," Matthew Beddow, of David Samuel Properties, said.
"We will be submitting a full application very early in the new year and are very keen to work with the council and council leaders in order to bring our proposals forward to mid-2021 with stores opening for Christmas".
Negotiations are also taking place with a number of potential new tenants, he said.
"We are increasing the number of parking spaces by about 10%," he added.
"And we are also improving the circulation and adding a new exit lane to allow people to get off the park quicker."
It is hoped that will enhance accessibility and alleviate congestion for residents.
Related Topics
- Published
- 23 October 2019
- Published
- 7 September 2017