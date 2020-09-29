Londonderry pipe bomb partially explodes in garden Published duration 3 minutes ago

A partially-exploded pipe bomb has been removed from the scene of a security alert in Londonderry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a "crude explosive device" was discovered at McGarvey Court in the city's Waterside on Monday afternoon.

It was made safe by Army bomb disposal experts and has been taken away for forensic examination.

No-one was injured but damage was caused to the garden of a home in the area.

"It is believed the device may have partially exploded at some stage and minor damage is reported to have been caused to a garden at a property in the area, thankfully no-one has been injured," Sgt Richard Donnell said.

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson condemned the incident.

"This is the fourth time this year we have seen attacks of this nature in the Waterside area of the city and it must stop now," she said.