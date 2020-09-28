Londonderry police hunt motorcyclist who knocked down officer Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright PSNI image caption Police seized the motorbike following the incident

Police are hunting the rider of a motorbike who knocked down an officer in Londonderry.

The officer was responding to reports of a number of people riding bikes in Kilfennan Country Park at around 16:00 BST on Sunday when he was struck by the scrambler.

Police said the male rider drove directly at the officer before knocking him to the ground.

The PSNI have asked the public to help identify the motorcyclist.

"Thankfully, a number of residents assisted our colleague and he was able to get to his feet to retrieve and seize the bike," a PSNI spokesman said. "The male rider and the other bikes made off.