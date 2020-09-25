Coroanvirus: Strabane firm O'Neills part closes as staff test positive Published duration 13 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Lorcan Doherty/O'Neills image caption O'Neills made scrubs for NHS workers during lockdown

One of the north west's biggest employers has closed part of its factory after five staff tested positive for Covid-19.

A further 21 employees are currently self-isolating "as a precautionary measure", Strabane-based sportswear firm O'Neills said.

The company said it was liaising closely with the Public Health Agency (PHA) to monitor the situation.

Part of its production unit has now been closed for a deep clean.

"The health and safety of our employees and their families together with our clients and customers is our highest priority," a company spokesman said.

"In addition to the deep clean which is currently being carried out, we will continue implementing the rigorous protocols introduced from the outset".

Arrangements have been made for staff to work from home where possible pending the re-opening of the premises, the spokesman added.

O'Neills is the biggest private sector employer in Strabane, County Tyrone.