Londonderry: Man who beat and robbed disabled man jailed Published duration 57 minutes ago

image copyright SPL image caption The man, who has spina bifida and epilepsy and uses a wheelchair, suffered a fractured eye socket

A Londonderry man who robbed and repeatedly kicked a disabled man as he lay on the floor has been given a six-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Brian O'Hagan, 27, from Beragh Hill Road, Derry, punched and kicked his victim in the face during the robbery on 24 October 2018.

The man, who has spina bifida and epilepsy and uses a wheelchair, suffered a fractured eye socket.

O'Hagan, who admitted robbery, will serve half the sentence on licence.

Sentencing at Londonderry Crown Court, Judge Philip Babington described the robbery as "an appalling incident perpetrated on a disabled person living alone".

The court heard the victim told police two men had come to the door of his flat, stating they were from the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) and claiming to have a gun.

They knocked the victim's wheelchair over before kicking and punching him, the court heard.

The men demanded money and his bank card which he refused to hand over.

'Let them do what they want'

The court was told O'Hagan kicked his victim several times in the face and body during the robbery and said he was from the IRA.

A woman who was in the victim's home at the time told the man to "let them do what they want, if they do what they want they won't hurt you".

He later managed to call the police and O'Hagan was arrested fleeing the scene.

Police recovered the victim's mobile phone and money during a search of the defendant's home, the court was told.

The victim's blood was also found on O'Hagan's shoes.

The judge was told the defendant had 39 previous convictions, six of them for theft.

Sentencing, the judge said not only was violence threatened but it was used.

"The offending is aggravated by the fact that the injured party was quite significantly disabled and was confined to a wheelchair," he said.

It appears that he was kicked without mercy whilst he was lying helpless on the ground on several occasions.

"It is in many ways difficult to think of a more vulnerable injured party.