Londonderry: Man is jailed for assaulting pregnant partner Published duration 30 minutes ago

A man who repeatedly assaulted and harassed his pregnant girlfriend has been jailed for eight months.

In one incident, Scott McElwee, 24, of Parkmore Drive, Londonderry, punched and kicked his victim in the stomach when she was 14 weeks pregnant.

McElwee admitted assault and harassment charges spanning April, May and June of this year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullen said he "had shown no respect whatsoever for the woman".

Londonderry Magistrates' Court heard police were called to a domestic incident on 10 April where McElwee's partner said she had been punched and kicked by him.

She was pregnant at the time, the court was told.

During police interview the defendant admitted pushing his partner, but denied hitting her.

In another incident, when the woman went to the defendant's sister's house, McElwee, who was not supposed to have been there, prevented her from leaving and assaulted her over a 20-minute period.

When she tried to leave, he kicked her down stairs causing her to hit her head off the door.

'Very serious offences'

During a further incident, the defendant followed the woman to a bus stop where he pushed her in the chest and stomach, the court was told.

He then punched and kicked her, despite the fact she was 14 weeks pregnant.

McElwee also admitted a charge of harassment and the court heard he had sent 46 texts and made 59 phone calls to the woman.

A defence solicitor said these were "very serious offences" and their relationship had been "a very toxic".