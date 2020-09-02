Londonderry: Masked gang break into Derry home Published duration 23 minutes ago

image copyright PSNI image caption A man was in the house at the time but was not injured.

A masked gang armed with iron bars have caused substantial damage to a house in Londonderry.

It happened at around 22:00 BST on Tuesday at Ballymagowan Court in the Creggan area of the city.

Police said a man who was in the house was uninjured but substantial damage was caused to the property and a number of windows smashed.

The incident is being investigated as an aggravated burglary.

Police said the suspects fled in the direction of Circular Road.