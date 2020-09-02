Londonderry: Masked gang break into Derry home
- 23 minutes ago
A masked gang armed with iron bars have caused substantial damage to a house in Londonderry.
It happened at around 22:00 BST on Tuesday at Ballymagowan Court in the Creggan area of the city.
Police said a man who was in the house was uninjured but substantial damage was caused to the property and a number of windows smashed.
The incident is being investigated as an aggravated burglary.
Police said the suspects fled in the direction of Circular Road.
They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.