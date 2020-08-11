Image caption The foundation was due to launch in May but plans were postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

Plans are in an advanced stage for the creation of the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

Its aim will be to protect the legacy of the former Nobel Peace Prize winner who died last week.

It will also assist those working for reconciliation and peaceful political change in Northern Ireland and around the world.

The foundation was due to launch in May but plans were postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan and Sara Canning, the former partner of the murdered journalist Lyra McKee, are directors of the foundation.

'Agents of change'

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Durkan said the aim of the foundation was a celebration of John and Pat's contribution to peaceful change.

"We saw last week, after John's death, his role as a peacemaker was celebrated and Pat's central role in John's public life was also celebrated," he said.

"It is an opportunity to support other people who, like John and Pat, are maybe offering quiet leadership in their own context.

Pat and John Hume meeting former US President Bill Clinton in Londonderry in 2010

"People who are involved in all walks of life, engaging in their community, who are activists and who are agents of change."

He said the foundation would celebrate those people regardless of political affiliations.

'Global reach'

The foundation board is to be cross-community and international, reflecting Mr Hume's interests in development and conflict resolution around the world.

"We've tried to be as inclusive as possible and cover the full spectrum of Northern Irish society," Ms Canning said.

Former politician Monica McWilliams, former Independent Unionist assembly member Dawn Purvis, former Irish politician Sean Farran as well as John Hume Jr are among the board members, Ms Canning said.

"We are also looking to add to that globally and get people involved who will help to inspire change," she added.

The foundation will also aim to provide young people with potential scholarships for Ivy League universities.

"The youth are the future and they are the people that are going to make change, not just in Northern Ireland, but the world at large," Ms Canning said.

Mr Durkan said they hoped to launch the foundation "in a matter of weeks" but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant the process had been delayed.