A man and a woman have been forced from their car in Londonderry during the latest hijacking in the city.

Police said the man and woman were in a silver BMW on the Elaghmore Road when two males whose faces were covered by hoods, demanded they get out of the vehicle.

It happened shortly before midnight on Thursday.

It is the latest in a spate of hijackings during a week of disturbances in the city.

"Once the couple had exited the car, the two males got in and drove off in it," a PSNI spokesman said.

A short time later police received a report a car was on fire in the Carnhill area of the city.

"The car has been totally destroyed as a result of the fire but at this time it is believed to be the silver BMW," the PSNI spokesman added.

A number of vehicles have been hijacked and burned in the city in recent days

Earlier this week a number of delivery vans were hijacked in the city.

On Wednesday night, police said two or three men poured fuel into a recovery truck, covering the driver, during a hijacking near Galliagh roundabout.

Both the driver and his passenger escaped unharmed but the vehicle was set alight.

Police said a crowd of about 150 people gathered as they were attending that incident and stones and bottles were thrown at officers.

A petrol bomb was also thrown but failed to ignite.

There was an attempted hijacking around the same time in Galliagh Park, but the driver managed to get away. In a further incident shortly after midnight on Thursday, a van was hijacked in the nearby Fergleen area and set on fire.

Then, shortly after 02:00 on Thursday a masked gang, some armed with bars, tried to take a car in the Fairview Road area.

Two teenagers are due in court later on Friday charged in connection with the disturbances in Galliagh.