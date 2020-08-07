Londonderry: Teenagers due in court after disturbances
- 7 August 2020
Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with disturbances in Londonderry.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a number of offences including riotous behaviour and throwing petrol bomb.
Police also charged a 15-year-old boy with with attempted criminal damage and riotous behaviour.
The charges are in connection to a number of incidents of disorder in the Galliagh area of Derry earlier in the week.
They are due to appear in court in the city on Friday.