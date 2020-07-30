Image copyright PA Image caption Christopher Gillen (left) and Paul McIntyre (right) pictured at a previous court appearance

Committal proceedings against two men charged in connection with the rioting and murder of Lyra McKee will not proceed on 1 September.

Paul McIntyre, 52, of Kinnego Park, is charged with the murder of Ms McKee, possessing a firearm with intent and belonging to a proscribed organisation.

He is further charged, along with Christopher Gillen, 39, of Balbane Pass, with petrol bomb offences.

Both men also face hijacking, arson and rioting charges.

The court had initially pencilled in a possible date of 1 September. Both men deny the charges against them.

Ms McKee, 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019.

'Big enough court room'

District Judge Ted Magill told Londonderry Magistrates' Court that he had previously raised the issues of the difficulties in holding the committal.

He said that while the courts were being "phased back in" a hearing on disclosure would still present problems with finding a court room big enough.

The case was adjourned until 1 September to deal with the disclosure issues.