Foyle Port have said they are "now in the process of establishing the cause" of a shed fire that happened on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the port confirmed the fire was extinguished by fire crews on Wednesday evening.

Up to 46 firefighters and 12 appliances attended the large blaze at Port Road, Strathfoyle.

They said the area is now under control and thanked emergency services for their "quick and effective response".

The spokesperson confirmed there were "no injuries and everyone is safe and well".

The Port Road was closed for a period on Wednesday while fire crews attended the incident, but has since reopened.

'Cooperation and understanding'

The spokesperson said wider operations at the port remain unaffected "away from the immediate location of the fire".

Foyle Port have also thanked the local community for "their cooperation and understanding" throughout the incident.