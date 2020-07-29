Londonderry: Fire crews dealing with large blaze at Foyle Port

  • 29 July 2020
Fire at Foyle port Image copyright Sean Campbell

Firefighters are currently dealing with a large blaze at Foyle Port in Londonderry.

Police have appealed for people to avoid the area around Port Road, Strathfoyle, to give fire crews "space to work".

Residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to remain indoors.

A spokesperson for Foyle Port said the fire was in one of the sheds on its site.

The spokesperson confirmed emergency services are now at the scene and dealing with the incident.

They said they will now be "carrying out all appropriate procedures".

The Port Road is closed.

