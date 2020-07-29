Image copyright Sean Campbell

Firefighters are currently dealing with a large blaze at Foyle Port in Londonderry.

Police have appealed for people to avoid the area around Port Road, Strathfoyle, to give fire crews "space to work".

Residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to remain indoors.

A spokesperson for Foyle Port said the fire was in one of the sheds on its site.

Skip Twitter post by @PSNIDCSDistrict NIFRS are currently dealing with a large fire in the area of Port Road, Strathfoyle. Please avoid this area to give the fire crews space to work.



Residents in the area are advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to remain indoors. — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) July 29, 2020 Report

The spokesperson confirmed emergency services are now at the scene and dealing with the incident.

They said they will now be "carrying out all appropriate procedures".

The Port Road is closed.