Image copyright Doherty family Image caption Aaron Doherty had been transferred to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital but has since been discharged

The stepfather of a man left seriously injured after trying to stop a gang attacking a dog has said he is "unsure" if he has sustained any long-term brain injuries.

Aaron Doherty, 24, also known as Harry, was assaulted in the Skeoge area of Londonderry on 12 July.

"We don't know the long-term, but short-term is he's no aneurisms," Gerry Doherty, Aaron's stepfather, said.

Aaron had been travelling home in a taxi when he saw a gang of about 15 young people throwing "sticks and bottles" at a black dog, his family said.

Mr Doherty said Aaron asked the taxi driver to stop and got out to intervene

'Long road to recovery'

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Doherty said that Aaron has been discharged from the Royal Victoria Hospital and is now recovering at home, but has limited recollection of the incident.

Mr Doherty said that Aaron had a number of tests carried out in the hospital following his attack.

Image copyright Doherty family Image caption Aaron's stepfather said as a dog lover, Aaron would have been compelled to intervene

He said they have been told by doctors that Aaron has no brain aneurisms but they are unsure if the attack will have any long lasting affects on his brain.

"Nobody knows what a brain injury can do to someone down the road," he added.

'Do the right thing'

Mr Doherty has said to parents in the area to ask their sons whether they know anything about the incident.

He also believes that the young people involved "are not all bad" and that some of them coming forward could prove helpful in bringing Aaron's attackers to justice.

He appealed for anyone involved, or to those who know what happened, to come forward.

Mr Doherty said the family are meeting police again on Tuesday.

Police said investigations are continuing into the attack and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.