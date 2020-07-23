Image copyright NI Assembly Image caption Speaking on BBC's Talkback, the minister said the climate crisis language "is something my department do not accept".

Environment officials in NI do not accept the terminology "climate crisis" or "climate emergency", the environment minister has said.

Edwin Poots said "officials in my department do not believe that is the appropriate language".

Sinn Féin's Philip McGuigan called on Mr Poots to explain his remarks.

Earlier this week, Mr Poots said introducing legislation in the next three months to tackle climate change is an "impossible" timeframe.

Speaking on BBC Talkback, Mr Poots said: "That [language] is something my department do not accept, so leaving myself to the one side, the officials in my department do not believe that is the appropriate language, there is a course of work to be done."

The Department of the Environment has been approached for comment.

'Language not helpful'

"The advice that I received from my officials is that that language is not helpful and that there is a course of work we need to engage in and actions that we need to take," Mr Poots told Talkback.

"We as a department will not be found wanting in doing that, I as a minister will not be found wanting.

"We will make real, tangible change," he added.

Mr Poots said that "people will recognise that there is climate change that exists" and "we need to deal with that in a rational way".

"That is what we will be about, it is not about creating hysteria, it is about dealing sensibly and rationally with a problem that we know that exists.

"We have no problem doing a climate change act and we will do that in due course, but my focus and the focus for officials in my department is actually on delivering things, actions, which will make tangible differences."

'Make position clear'

In a statement, Philip McGuigan, Sinn Féin's environment spokesperson, said: "Today, Minister Poots repeatedly stated that the department he is responsible for does not accept the overwhelming body of international climate science that we are facing a climate emergency.

"Either the minister does not understand or he does not accept climate science."

He added: "He now immediately needs to make his position clear.

"Do his officials not accept the climate emergency, or is it his own beliefs?"