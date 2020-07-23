Two women have appeared in court charged with the murder of an elderly man in Londonderry.

Sharon Harland, 44 from Baltimore House, Derry and Rhona Gracey, 33, from Coven Street in Belfast are charged with the murder of Daniel Guyler.

Mr Guyler, 75, was found with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of the city on 23 July, 2018 and died in hospital on 1 May, 2019.

The women are further charged with robbing the pensioner of £400.

Londonderry Magistrates' Court was told on Thursday that on 23 July, 2018, police were called by the ambulance service after a badly injured man was found on Termon Street in the city's Waterside.

The two women were arrested, charged and appeared in court in July 2018 where it was decided to proceed by report.

But on 1 May, 2019, Mr Guyler died in hospital.

Police rearrested both women on Wednesday.

When interviewed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Sharon Harland told police she could not remember that night and made no admissions.

The court was told Rhona Gracey made no comment.

Both women were said to have "considerable records", the court heard.

Forensic evidence

A PSNI officer told the court that Sharon Harland appeared to be familiar with a number of witnesses in the case, describing them as "druggies, alcos and losers".

The officer said the defendant claimed the witnesses had "made all this up to get to her" and was alleged to have said to one witness "are you going to tout?".

The court was also told there was forensic evidence linking both women to the scene.

Sharon Harland's defence counsel Sean Doherty, said his client had issues with alcohol and substance abuse.

He said she was trying to turn her life around and was currently pregnant with her sixth child and was trying to prevent this child being taken into care.

He said most of the witnesses would be known to police and would not be under threat from her.

Solicitor for Rhona Gracey, John Keown, said following the initial charge in 2018, his client had been recalled to prison and served an additional twelve months.

He told the court she was now residing in Belfast and would have no contact with witnesses.

Mr Keown said one of the issues coming up would be the cause of death of Mr Guyler, which he said was bronchial pneumonia.

Granting bail, district judge Ted Magill said both women had been at large since July 2018 and had not attempted to interfere with witnesses.

He said he was not satisfied either women was a danger of flight or re-offending.

He released them on bail with the conditions they have no contact with witnesses and do not take any unprescribed drugs.

The prosecution indicated they would be appealing against granting bail. The women will not be released until after that hearing.

The case has been adjourned until a later date.