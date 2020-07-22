Image copyright PSNI

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder over a year after the death of an elderly man in Londonderry.

Daniel Guyler, 75, was found with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of the city at around 20:45 BST on 23 July 2018.

He died in hospital on 1 May 2019.

PSNI Det Insp Ray Phelan said the women, aged 33 and 44, were arrested on Wednesday "following extensive police enquiries".

Det Insp Phelan appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"I realise this incident occurred some time ago, however I would ask people to cast their minds back to Monday, 23 July 2018."

"Did you see anyone or anything unusual in the Termon Street area of Derry/Londonderry? Mr Guyler was found injured at approximately 8.45pm, were you in the area before or after he was found?," he said.