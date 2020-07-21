Image copyright Ciaran Lynch Image caption Ciaran and Clionagh Lynch did not have any symptoms prior to testing positive

A couple diagnosed with coronavirus despite being asymptomatic are urging others not to become complacent.

Ciaran Lynch and his pregnant wife Clionagh are now isolating at home after testing positive for the virus.

Ciaran had been contacted by the Public Health Agency and advised to take a test after playing golf with a friend who had been diagnosed with the virus.

"I was a wee bit shocked, I actually didn't think I had it," he told BBC Radio Foyle.

The couple, from Feeney in County Londonderry, will isolate now for seven days.

"We have a baby on the way so that is the main worry at the minute," Mr Lynch said.

"We've just got to wait it out and isolate and hope we don't develop symptoms".

He wants others "to be careful" if going out and coming into contact with others.

Mr Lynch, who plays in two sports team, said he contacted his club managers, who stopped all training and advised their players to get tested.

His wife Clionagh has closed her shop, and contacted customers she may have come into contact with.

He said he had thought living in a remote and rural area may have made contracting the virus less likely.

"I never thought it (coronavirus) would come into a rural area, we are out in the country and never thought it would've got this far".

Department of Health figures show a recent rise in the number of cases in Northern Ireland's north west.

The biggest increase in cases over the last seven days occurred in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area with 25 new cases, while in Derry and Strabane 14 new cases were recorded last week.

Dr Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton told BBC Radio Foyle said people should be "even more careful as lockdown is easing".

"As lockdown is easing people are thinking 'oh the virus has gone away'.

"Nevertheless we are coming into more contact with other people, and potentially with the virus, than we were in April," she said.