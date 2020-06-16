Image copyright PA Image caption The service has been running as a pilot programme since January of last year.

A Londonderry mental health crisis service, which was under threat due to funding issues, has been given a temporary reprieve from Robin Swann.

Funding of £32,400 will be allocated to the centre, ensuring it can continue operations for a further three months.

Last month, the Department of Health said there would be no additional funding available past June.

The health minister said this money will provide "breathing space" for the centre.

Mr Swann said he hopes "a long-term funding solution" can be secured by stakeholders.

The Community Crisis Intervention service is operated by the charity Extern NI.

'Identify lasting funding options'

The service has been running since January 2019 as a pilot programme through Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Concerns were raised in May over its long-term future, due to a lack of long-term funding.

The announcement of extra funding from the Department of Health came following the health minister's visit to the Extern offices in Derry on Tuesday.

"It is incumbent on the council who commission the service to secure a sustainable funding solution going forward," Mr Swann said.

He said that the service has shown "positive benefits for those clients who are in crisis" and said he "sincerely hopes that funding is secured to enable the service to continue".

Where to get help?

If you live in Northern Ireland, you can call Lifeline, a 24-hour helpline on 0808 808 8000.

You can also contact the Samaritans on 116 123 in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

There is also a list of organisations that may be able to help at bbc.co.uk/actionline.