Image caption The house where Darren McNally died

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in County Londonderry.

Darren McNally, 46, died in a house on Duncastle Road in Newbuildings on Monday.

The woman is charged with murder and a further charge of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She is due to appear via video link at Londonderry Magistrates Court later on Wednesday.